The 56th annual WGFA 5th-6th Grade Iroquois County Spelling Contest will take place Friday, May 5. The event will take place at the Unit 9 administrative office on Route 24, west Watseka, and is set to be aired on WGFA Radio at 10 a.m.
The 16 participants of this year’s event are: Cissna Park – Fletcher Diskin, fifth grade, and Easton Boyce, sixth grade; St. John’s, Buckley – Charity Kidwell, fifth grade, and Kinley Beyers, sixth grade; Milford Elementary – Jackson Johnson, fifth grade, and Evan Havens, sixth grade; Crescent City – Sophia Mohler, fifth grade, and Brehna Berry, sixth grade; and Donovan – Lilian Rafati, fifth grade, and Conner Onnen, sixth grade.