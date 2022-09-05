A drive-thru fundraiser to benefit Angel’s Closet will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Milford Methodist Church, according to information provided. Butterfly pork chops and pork burgers will be grilled in the parking lot of the church by members of the Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers. Patrons are asked to enter the parking lot on the east side of the church and to remain in their car. A car hop will take and deliver their order. All cars will exit the parking lot using the north-west exit.
Angel’s Closet has served hundreds of individuals over the past 13 years. Volunteers work many hours every week to keep the numerous donations of clothing and accessories, household items, and toys on the shelves and organized. They keep the facility ready for individuals to select and take-home essential items at no cost.