The Watseka Community High School Band presented And All That Jazz on May 14 at Trinity Church. The evening featured dinner, entertainment and a silent auction - with all proceeds benefiting the WCHS Band program. The WCHS Jazz Band performed 10 selections throughout the evening, along with other WCHS music students. The meal was prepared by parent volunteers and served by other WCHS Band students. Items from the silent auction were donated by local businesses and individuals. More than 100 people attended the evening.
"We feel this is a great way to give our community a great evening of food, entertainment and enjoyment while also being a great way to raise funds for our band program," Director Erik Parmenter said. "I had many people tell me af the end of the evening how enjoyable it was. We hope that it will continue in the years to come and that even more people will get to enjoy this great event. We would also like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who donated items for our silent auction. We appreciate all the support and encouragement from our local community."