SHELDON, ILLINOIS — The August 29, 2022 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. Going over their goal, with 47 full units of blood donated.
Six-gallon Recognition was given to: Amy Wang from Newton County, Indiana
Seven-gallon Recognition was given to: John Lubben from Concord Township;
Eight-gallon Recognition was given to: Tom Busick from Sheldon Township;
Nine-gallon Recognition was given to: Linda Hrodey from Sheldon Township;
Nine-gallon Recognition was given to: Melvin Krueger from Ash Grove Township;
Ten-gallon Recognition was given to: Craig Anderson from Beaver Township;
Eleven-gallon Recognition was given to: Bill Baker from Milford Township;
Madison Truesdell, Nina Cannon, Lily Dluzak, and Amy Dluzak from Sheldon Township;
Gordon Fry from Concord Township;
Kartikay Vyas from Middleport Township;
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were:
Betty Huff, Tim Williamson, Suzanne Light, Melissa Halpin, Karen Yana, Jim Yana, Stan Molter, Richard Gooding, Robert Rice, Christina Harris, Judith Griffith, Delores Wessels, Howard Brady, Nancy Luecke, Rick Banning, Leslie Banning, Jessica White, Melissa Halpin, Steve Conrad, and James Dluzak;
Those attending from Concord Township were:
Janice Lubben, John-Lee Hall, and Lori Bard;
Area townships attending the mobile were:
Matthew Reynolds from Middleport Township;
David Ehrhardt and Denise Harwood from Belmont Township;
Juanita Benner, Donna Crow, David Jorgenson, and Patrick Stone, from Milford Township;
Sarah Swartzentruber from Hoopeston, Illinois;
Betty Thompsen and Louwonna Snodgrass from Beaver Township;
Kyle Leydens from Gilman, Illinois
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Drew Strahl, Tom Busick, Steve Wolfinger, and Ken Hrodey;.
$25 Casey’s Gas Card winners were: Nancy Luecke, Gordon Fry, and Matthew Reynolds;
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.