Michael Jordan’s mistakes on the basketball court never defined him. He played with sprained ankles, feet injuries, and plenty of sore muscles. He had an uncanny ability to put aside his worries, fears and distractions and focus on the moment and the job at hand.
His ability to play full out even in pain was inspiring. He possessed the kind of resiliency you read about in fairytales.
Jordan’s beginning was anything but successful and no one expected him to become the player he became. He started out with his backyard hoop and failed to make the varsity basketball team in high school. He never quit. He kept on practicing on the junior varsity until he won a spot on the varsity team.
He went on to attend the University of North Carolina and led the team to three Atlantic Coast Conference championships and a National Collegiate Athletic Association championship.
He was a third round NBA draft choice for the Chicago Bulls and they were surprised and thrilled to get him. They signed him to a seven-year contract. A Slam Dunk champion, Most Valuable Player awards, and six NBA championships in eight years between 1991 and 1998, he was unstoppable.
Jordan loved the game and it showed.
“I never felt the desire to rest on what I accomplished. I never felt like I deserved to drive a Bentley when I got my first contract, or live in a mansion,” Jordan said.
Like Muhammad Ali with his talent, looks, charisma, and style Jordan appealed to millions of Americans who had little or no interest in boxing or basketball.
“There is no such thing as a perfect basketball player and I don’t believe there is only one greatest player either,” he said. “I built my talents on the shoulders of someone else’s talent.”
He earned two Olympic gold medals, NBA Rookie of the Year, five regular-season MVP awards, All-Star MVP, and ten scoring titles. Then there was his hall-of-fame induction and ESPN sports network naming him the greatest North American athlete of the 20th century.
Jordan brought everything he had to the game.
“All I know is that I never wanted to be average…I couldn’t have imagined everything that has happened. But dreams are like that. That’s what makes the journey so interesting,” he said.
There is a dark side to greatness sometimes. Jordan was used to being the center of attention in any room he entered and in the lives of people he met. He has been accused of being self-centered, bullying and cruel at times.
“In all honesty I don’t know what’s ahead,” Jordan said of his life. “If you ask me what I’m going to do in five years, I can’t tell you. This moment? Now that’s a different story. I know what I’m doing moment to moment, but I have no idea what’s ahead.”
Jordan retired three times. He hung up his jersey for good in 2003 from the Washington Wizards.
On July 17 and 18, Julien’s Auctions featured a selection of Jordan items on the block. Here are some current values.
Michael Jordan
Home Jersey; Chicago Bulls; game-worn; 1996-1997; $15,625.
Fleet Rookie Card; Mint 9; #57; 1986-1987; $32,000.
Olympic Dream Team Jersey; game-worn; 1992; $38,400.
Basketball Shoes; game-worn; Air Jordan; signed; 1996-1997; $57,600.
Fleet Rookie Card; Gem Mint 10; #57; 1986; $384,000.
