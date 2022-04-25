“Michelin, because so much is riding on your tires.”
The logo for the Michelin Tire Corporation is known by several names, the Michelin Tire Man, Mr. Bibendum or simply and affectionately Old Bib.
Old Bib! How old is Old Bib? Mr. Bibendum originated in 1898 when two brothers, Edouard Andre’ were visiting an exhibition in Lyon, France. The came on a display of tires stacked one on top of another. Edouard Michelin’s inventive imagination was aroused. He remarked to his brother that if tires had arms, they would resemble a man.
Several months later Andre’ was working on an advertisement with an artist, O’Galop, when he was attracted to a poster picture of a large man raising a stein of beer. The caption was, “Nune est Bibendum,” a Latin phrase meaning, “Now is the time to drink.”
One thing led to another and O’Galop was instructed to draw a made of tires, holding a champagne glass full of tire hazards- glass, nails, you name it. The caption, “Nucest Bibendum-To Your health-The Michelin Tire Swallows Obstacles,” was printed on the new advertisement. The ad was an immediate success. Mr. Bibendum’s popularity spread throughout the world. It is one of the oldest and most recognize trademarks, symbolizing Michelin service to the driving public.
Mr. Bibendum is not a static figure. Consumers see him in many positions, walking, jumping, running, and even flying, as he continues to promote the Michelin tires. Mr. Bibendum appears in three –dimensional form and these are what collectors of the ad world look for.
Mr. Bibendum is found in many sizes, from the 50-foot inflatable characters to the tiny key chain ornaments. Micheline Tire dealers decorate their trucks with white vinyl Michelin Men bolted to the truck box. The Micheline characters wear baseball caps and “MICHELIN” is painted across the chest for all to see. Collectors will give as much as one hundred dollars for one of the 18-inch Michelin men.
There are many Michelin collectibles. Some of the vintage Mr. Bibendum collectibles are as follows; snow globes; figural radios; Bakelite ashtrays with Mr. Bibendum sitting on a black base; brass key chains and plastic key chains; old magazine ads ; Mr. Bibendum patches; puppets and other dolls .
Another collectible to watch for is the book, “The Michelin Man” copyright 1998, by Oliver Darmon. The book was published by Knickerbocker Press. The author tells the story of Mr. Bibendum’s first 100 year.
Several years ago the Michelin Tire Corporation, with headquarters in France, sent to me a 1981 Desk model of Mr. Bibendum that stands 12 inches tall. It is made of white vinyl and “MICHELIN’ is molded across the chest.
Caption: A 12-inch desk model of Mr. Bibendum with his contagious smile is forty one now and takes his turn standing on m y book shelves.