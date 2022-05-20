Casting has been announced for AOTC’s production of A Chorus Line which is set to open July 8, 9, & 10 with rain dates July 11 & 12. It will be “Off Broadway” in Bradley on the grounds of Peddinghaus Corp. in the shadow of the New York dance studio of Paula Aubry’s at 200 N Washington Ave., according to information from the company.
A Chorus Line was first a hit on Broadway in 1975. It is a celebration of those inspiring heroes of American musical theater, the chorus dancers. Those valiant, over-dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who dance for the love of it. The show will be a high energy, high powered and highly emotional insight into the world of musical theater auditions.
Leading the audition process as the director in charge is Zach, portrayed by Tanner Hurt (Bourbonnais) Lorie is Zach’s dance captain and assistant and will be played by Veronica Kravat (Kankakee) The line consists of 17 dancers portraying many diverse backgrounds and life stories. Emily Fernette (Bradley) is Cassie, Ashtyn Williams (Salem) is Sheila, Jacquelyn Sarowatz (Kankakee) is Val, Janine Rojo (Bourbonnais) is Diana, Mary Schwark (Herscher) is Judy, Taylor Arseneau (Bourbonnais) is Kristine, Lillian Hurt (Bourbonnais) is Maggie, Lauren Pueschell (Watskea) is Bebe, Mollie Peery (North Aurora) is Connie, Andrew McBurnie (Bourbonnais) is Mike, Robert Sowell (Kankakee) is Richie, Grant Sparenberg (Kankakee) is Don, Jackson Thornhill (Kankakee) is Paul, Ryan Runner (Kankakee) is Mark, Tre Hadley (Bourbonnais) is Greg, Owen Heuring (Manteno) is Bobby, Case Koerner (Lemont) is Allie. The cut line dancers are Taylor Beseke (Bourbonnais), Taylor Gilbert (Bradley), Kellie Hoffmeyer (Crete), Lauren Beatty (Bradley), Hannah Hudgins (Bourbonnais), Tristin Collins (Kankakee) and Isiah Selvie (Kankakee). The pit singers are Amanda Winkle (Bourbonnais), Nicole Klimzak (Kankakee), Debbie Oberlander (Bourbonnais), and Michael Pueschell (Watseka).
This musical extravaganza is directed by Deena Cassady, assistant directed by Chelsea McKay, vocal directed by Michael Kren, choreographed by Veronica Kravat and the orchestra is conducted by Lynnae Bontrager.
All shows start at 8:30 p.m. with no intermission. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for the pre-show event with food trucks and an A Chorus Line themed art auction benefitting Easy Street Theatre. Please bring lawn chairs.
Tickets go on sale June 1 and will be sold in advance at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music Inc. in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, and online at actingouttheatreco.org via Showclix. (Service charge applied) Tickets will cost more at the gate and tickets are nonrefundable. The show has mature subject matter and is considered PG-13. This production is partially funded by a grant of the Illinois Arts Council.