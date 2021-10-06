Mike Eastburn once again organized the car show for Harvest Daze. There were about 30 cars brought in on display.
This year’s Top 5 category winners were as follows:
Best Mopar – Shane Harris of Watseka with his Dodge Challenger.
The Best GM award went to George Pfeffinger of Kankakee for his Corvette.
Receiving the Best Ford Award was Bob Williams of Ashkum, who displayed his Mustang.
The Best Stock Award went to Jim ZumMallen of Watseka, who brought his Chevy Nova.
The Best Modified Award went to Linda Rivard of Iroquois for her VW dune buggy.