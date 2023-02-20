Milford Area Public Schools, District #124, announced that the 2023-21 Kindergarten pre-registration is now open. Packets will be available for pick up in the office of Milford Grade School upon request. After the top informational cover sheet is completed, people may drop it off in the office, fax or email back. Our fax number is 815-889-5503 and the email address is jvanhoveln@mpskl2.org.
Please be sure to include an official copy of the child's birth certificate, as well. No fees are required at this time. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the office at 8l5-889-4174.