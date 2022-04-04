CRESCENT CITY, ILLINOIS — William and Lonnie Dirks of Crescent City celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary April 2 with family at their home.
They were married April 2, 1967, in Sheldon by Lonnie's father, John Haberkorn.
Bill and Lonnie have two children: Lonnette (Herman) Neill of Lafayette, Indiana, and Scott (Becky) Dirks of Crescent City.
Also attending were Lonnie's mother, Ella Haberkorn, their grandchildren, Amanda Neill of Indianapolis, Mark Neill of Lafayette, Mallary and Seth Dirks of Crescent City.