The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m. July 20.
According to information provided, the 50th Talent Show will have contestant in two levels. Junior Division contestants are Abby Tindle, Gilman singing I’ll Fly Away along with the dance group Elite Energy with dancers Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Addison McTaggart, Kate Sabol and London Starkey all of Watseka; Tessa Pankey and Harley Valentine from Onarga; Avery Schroeder, Wellington and Melody Vice, Thawville with a jazz dance to On The Floor.
Senior Division includes 7 entries. Addison Lewis, Hoopeston singing Good Girl, a piano solo, Entry of the Gladiators by Joel Yergler, Cissna Park; vocal solo Taylor the Latte Boy by Julia Hilgermann of Chebanse; Max Gooding, Watseka will be performing a Saxophone solo that he wrote called Jazz Pop Medley #1, Rachael Dexter of Danforth will be performing a vocal solo, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Madison McTaggart, Gilman will sing, When He Sees Me and Megan Schippert from Watseka singing, One Perfect Moment.
Performing as exhibition, as they are the 1st place winners at the Ford County Fair Talent show will be the Dance Group, Main Attraction doing a musical theatre dance to Thoroughly Modern Millie. Members of Main Attraction include, London Clark, Milford, Lillian Eheart, Vanysah Hickman and Sarah Parsons of Watseka and Rae Stucki, Donovan.
The division winners will be performing in January 2023 during the annual IAAF convention at the annual IAAF State Talent Contest.
Trophies are sponsored by Country Theatre Workshop, Cissna Park. Monetary awards and entry fees to the state contest are sponsored by the Iroquois County Fair.
Talent Show Committee consists of Pat Ward, 815-383-1269, Pam Hibbert, 815-383-2965, Gary Cahoe, 815-471-4870, and Jordyn Ward 815-383-1271.