The Aug. 14 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was conducted in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. Forty-one units of blood were donated.
First Time Donor was Carlotta O'Brien from Sheldon Township.
Five-gallon Recognition was given to Lexie Mabbitt from Sheldon Township.
Seven-gallon Recognition was given to Rick Banning from Sheldon Township.
Twelve-gallon Recognition was given to Richard Gooding from Sheldon Township.
Fifteen-gallon Recognition was given to Tim Williamson from Sheldon Township.
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were: Betty Huff, Howard Brady, Terry Mabbitt, Joan Wang, Karen Yana, Linda Hrodey, Robert Rice, Joshua Snyder, Tom Busick, Christina Harris, Susan Bunting, Jim Yana, Stan Molter, Leslie Banning, Nancy Luecke, and Gary Luecke;
Those attending from Concord Township were Deanna Kiifner and Alison Setty.
Those attending from Middleport Township were David Ehrhardt and Matthew Reynolds.
Those attending from Beaver Township were Carol Munson and Craig Anderson.
Those attending from Milford Township were Cassidy Mowrey, Marsha Anderson, Charles Leitz, Jean Lauterbach, and William Baker.
Those attending from Ash Grove Township were Paul Bowers, Stephanie Bowers, and Brian Zecher.
Those attending from Newton County, Indiana, were John Davenport and Ronald Purcell.
Those attending from Belmont Township were Wayne Janssen and Shannon Rogers.
Atttending from Fountain Creek Township was Sandra Lamar.
Those attending from Middleport Township were Miranda Waters and Linda Clatterbuck.
Attending from Hoopeston was Sarah Swartzentruber.
Those assisting the day of the mobile were Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Katherine Fry, Terri Wolfinger, Tom Busick, Steve Wolfinger, Billy Marshall, Tony Williams, and Ken Hrodey. The $50 Casey's Gas Card winner was: Sandra Lamar.
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.