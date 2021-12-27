On Friday, Dec. 17, the third grade classroom at Crescent City Grade School presented a Christmas program titled “The Nose Glows.” Teacher Angela Rayman organized the program, which was presented to the kindergarten through fourth grade students.
Mrs. Rayman served as narrator for the play. The cast of characters was: Lily Baumgartner as Elf 2, Shayne Warren as Prancer and Cupid, Koen Hendershot as Donner, Aven Bristle as Elf 1, Brooklynn Rabe as Blitzen, Adalynn Ulitzsch as Rudolph, Rylie Brown as Dancer and Comet, Oliver Dethrow as Dasher, and Annabeth Rippe as Vixen. Not present for the program was Quinn Butzow.