On Friday, Dec. 17, the last day of school before Christmas break at Crescent City Grade School, Angela Rayman's third graders presented “The Nose Glows” to the kindergarten through fourth grade students. Shown here are the cast of the play (left to right): Aven Bristle, Lily Baumgartner, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Mrs. Rayman, Shayne Warren, Annabeth Rippe, Koen Hendershot, Brooklynn Rabe, Rylie Brown and Oliver Dethrow. Absent for the performance was Quinn Butzow.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

On Friday, Dec. 17, the third grade classroom at Crescent City Grade School presented a Christmas program titled “The Nose Glows.” Teacher Angela Rayman organized the program, which was presented to the kindergarten through fourth grade students.

Mrs. Rayman served as narrator for the play. The cast of characters was: Lily Baumgartner as Elf 2, Shayne Warren as Prancer and Cupid, Koen Hendershot as Donner, Aven Bristle as Elf 1, Brooklynn Rabe as Blitzen, Adalynn Ulitzsch as Rudolph, Rylie Brown as Dancer and Comet, Oliver Dethrow as Dasher, and Annabeth Rippe as Vixen. Not present for the program was Quinn Butzow.

