The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce conducted the 2022 Trunk or Treat event Oct. 22. Earlier in the day the Watseka Park District conducted its Ghoulish Goblin Gathering.
Both events were at the Iroquois County Administrative Center parking lot in Watseka.
There were 380 kids who took part in the Trunk or Treat event. Local businesses lined the parking lot, decorated their vehicles and then greeted the children, who were dressed in costumes, and provided treats.
The businesses that decorated their vehicles were judged. Winners were: Most Scary - Watseka Family Festival; Most Traditional - Iroquois Federal; Most Creative - Heritage Woods of Watseka.