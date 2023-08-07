The Beaverville-Martinton Red Cross Blood Drive collected 34 units of blood.
Power Red Donors were Lorinda Yelenick, Leonard Boudreau, Andrew Johnston, Amy Wang and Stephen Sirois.
The Beaverville-Martinton Red Cross Blood Drive collected 34 units of blood.
Power Red Donors were Lorinda Yelenick, Leonard Boudreau, Andrew Johnston, Amy Wang and Stephen Sirois.
Other donors were Patrick Cavanaugh, Pat Brown, Michelle Webster, Michael Lareau, Mary Ellen Rundle, Maria Gwaltney, Laurie Lenz, Michale Lens, Derek Hagen, Steve Boehrnsen, Hannah Hoffman, Marsha Hubert, Allix Sullivan, Julie Uribe, Shelly Denault, Jordan Lareau, Melissa Anderson, Catherine Miedema, Sydney and Benjamin Craft, Stephen Darabaris, Andrea Lareau, Paulette Waltz, and Christopher Michl.
St. Mary’s CCW provided refreshments and workers included Pete Arseneau, Judy Arseneau, Joyce Arseneau and chairman Diane Arseneau.
