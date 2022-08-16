A successful Red Cross blood drive was conducted in Beaverville recently with 24 donors giving blood and time to help save lives, according to information provided.
These people were Brent Boehrnsen, Rebecca Clements, Angela Rathburn, Carla Prizy, Ann Rofkahr, Hannah Hoffman, Catherine Miedema, Michele Webster, Patricia Brown, Patrick Cavanaugh, Stephen Darabaris, Linda Clatterbuck, Melissa Anderson, Jordan Lareau, Maria Gwaltney, Jennifer Dixon, Kenneth Hille, Benjamin Craft, Sydney Weber, Paulette Waltz, Andrea Owens, Douglas Salm, Diana Causley and Nicole Sanders.