Firecrackers

Cullen McTaggart and Eiley Smith are Lil Mr. Firecracker and Lil Miss Firecracker. They will ride in the Watseka Fourth of July Parade.

 Photo contributed

Seven children entered the 2023 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7, according to information from Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lil Miss Firecracker is Eiley Smith of Watseka. Eiley is 4 years old and the daughter of Ashley Burns and Mitch Smith.

