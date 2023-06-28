Seven children entered the 2023 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7, according to information from Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lil Miss Firecracker is Eiley Smith of Watseka. Eiley is 4 years old and the daughter of Ashley Burns and Mitch Smith.
Lil Mr. Firecracker is Cullen McTaggart of Watseka. Cullen is 5 years old and the son of Sara and Nathan McTaggart.
The winners will ride in the 2023 City of Watseka “Red, White, & Blue” Independence Day Parade on July 4 beginning at 10 a.m. All of the coloring sheets will be on display at the chamber office, 110 South 3rd Street in Watseka, until July 4.