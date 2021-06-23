The 2021 Lil' Mr. and Miss Firecracker have been announced.
Nine children entered the 2021 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest, according to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7.
Lil Mr. Firecracker is Davidsen ZumMallen of Watseka. Davidsen is 5 years old and the son of Cora Senesac and James ZumMallen.
Lil Miss Firecracker is Ellie Smith of Watseka. Ellie is 5 years old and the daughter of Derek and Tonya Smith.
The winners will ride in the 2021 City of Watseka “Proud to be an American” Independence Day Parade on July 3. The parade begins at 10 a.m. All of the coloring sheets will be on display at the chamber office until the 4th of July located at 110 South Third Street in Watseka.