The 2021 Christmas House Gallery included 15 entries this year, with 14 of those entered by the Watseka Community High School art students of Robyn Butler. Christmas House Gallery runs in conjunction with Christmas Tree Lane at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The Iroquois County Historical Society is in charge of these events, along with supporting the museum.
Christmas House Gallery entries do not have to follow the Christmas Tree Lane theme and they can be made of any medium. There are three categories for judging: People's Choice, Most Original and Best Decorated.
The winner of the People's Choice award was the house created by the ARC-Welles Career Center of Watseka. Second place went to Scarlett Seibert, third went to Katelyn Hatch and Gabby Macias, fourth went to David Netzband, fifth went to Sam McCain, sixth went to Griselda Ruiz, seventh went to Delmar Gilespie, and eighth went to Kelsey Gioja.
For the Most Original category, first place went to the hosue co-created by Katelyn Hatch and Gabby Macias, with second-place being a tie between The ARC-Welles Career Center and David Netzband. Third went to Emma Laird, fourth went to Delmar Gilespie, fifth went to Reece Malerich, and sixth place went to the house co-created by Travis Milligan and Matthew Brown.
The house made by Katelyn Hatch and Gabby Macias won first for Best Decorated, with second place being a tie between David Netzband and Delmar Gilespie. Third went to Jaden Carney and Shelby Kinkade, fourth went to Sam McCain, fifth was a tie between the house created by Reece Malerich and the one created by Travis Milligan and Matthew Brown; and sixth was a tie between Colin Burdick and Emma Laird.