Fourteen piano students took part in a recital on Sunday, March 26, at First Christian and Living Hope Church, Watseka. In the first row are (left to right): Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol and Addy Andrews. In the middle are Lincoln Steiner (a duet partner), Lance Hamilton, Izzy Steiner, Temp Schunke, Lily Heaton, Isaac Heaton and Ashlyn Schmid (a duet partner). In the back are Lydia Parmenter, Seth Wittenborn, David Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja, Sophie Simpson and Lexi Willms.

 Photo contributed

Sixteen students of Pat Neal, Watseka, presented a piano recital Sunday, March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, Watseka.

Those taking part in the recital were: Temp Schunke of Milford, Lexi Willms of Clifton, Isaac Heaton, Ashlyn Schmid and Lily Heaton, all of Cissna Park; Izzy Steiner and Lincoln Steiner, both of Buckley; Addy Andrews of Onarga; and Lydia Parmenter, Kate Sabol, Kelsey Gioja, Lance Hamilton, David Parmenter, Ellie Simpson, Seth Wittenborn, and Sophie Simpson, all of Watseka.

