A L’Erable man was killed in a single vehicle accident June 4.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated the accident at 4:54 p.m. June 4 on County Road 1500 E near 2630 N.
According to police reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Donald R. Heisner, 48, L’Erable, was traveling north on County Road 1500 E when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the road.
The vehicle entered the east side ditch where he continued traveling north for approximately 275 feet striking two trees along the way. The vehicle then became airborne for a short time before striking a final tree and coming to rest near 2530 N.
Heisner was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Riverside Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Ashkum Fire and Riverside EMS assisted with the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.