The Watseka Lady Warrior basketball team conducted its banquet on April 14.
This year's varsity team finished 17-1 and the JV team finished 14-0.
Special Awards were given to Allie Hoy (Most Improved), Kennedy McTaggart
(Top Rebounder), Kinzie Parson (Top FT%), Teagan Cawthon (Best Defender),
Natalie Schroeder (MVP), Baylor Cluver (Best Teammate)
Natalie Schroeder, Kinzie Parsons, Kennedy McTaggart, Allie Hoy, and Sydney
McTaggart were all recoginized for being named to various All-Conference
and All-Area teams.
The senior class was honored. They finished with a 4-year record of 95-16
Overall Record, 4 Time SVC Champions, 26-0 SVC Record, 2 Time SVC
Tournament Champions, 2 Time Regional Champions, Sophomore Year Sweet 16.