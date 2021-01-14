It was a crisp fall morning on Oct. 16, 2020, at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wisconsin, when Kristin Marie Henrichs and Jacob Lee McKenna vowed to spend the rest of their lives together.
After a sunrise hike along the bluffs in their wedding clothes, Jacob and Kristin were married in front of their 12 immediate family members at the south shore of Devil’s Lake. Following the reception was a private brunch at Mint Mark in Madison, Wisconsin.
The groom is the son of Kelly and Tim McKenna of Lodi, Wisconsin and the bride is the daughter of Jayne and Dean Henrichs and granddaughter of Ardena Breymeyer of Cissna Park.
Jacob and Kristin McKenna live in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, where Kristin teaches 6th grade English at Waunakee Intermediate School and Jacob is a foreman for McGann Construction.