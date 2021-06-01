Joel and Dorothy (Kaufmann) Koonce of Watseka, Illinois, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on June 12.
They were married on June 3, 1956, at the First United Presbyterian Church in Watseka.
The couple have three children: Douglas and Barbara Koonce of Bloomington, Illinois; Dennis and Marta Koonce of Frankfort, Illinois and Deana (Jodi) Verwers of Lafayette, Indiana. One daughter, Donna, is deceased.
They have three grandsons: Shadley Evers and Katherine Corbin of Charlotte, North Carolina; Shane Evers and Theresa Farmer of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacob Koonce of Frankfort; three granddaughters: Jennifer and Andy Killion of Lexington, Jessica and Alex Mortensen of Round Lake, and Emily Koonce of New York. They also have three great-granddaughters: Anna and Allie Killion and Brinley Mortensen.
In July Anna and Allie will have a new brother or sister.