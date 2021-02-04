Rusty Maulding and Dr. David Andriano, Iroquois County CUSD 9 superintendent, were the guest speakers at the Feb. 1 Kiwanis Club of Watseka meeting at the Unit 9 District Office, according to information from the club.
Andriano and Maulding gave an update on Unity for Our Community, Unit 9 Referendum. On April 6, voters who reside in the Iroquois County CUSD 9, will have the chance to approve a $17.125 million referendum that will address critical maintenance and flood planning needs for CUSD 9. If approved, the money generated by the referendum will be used to address moving all schools to a central location on the high school grounds and bring school improved 21st century learning classrooms. Kiwanis Club of Watseka 's next meeting noon March 1 at the Unit 9 District Office. Those attending are urged to wear a mask.