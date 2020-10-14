The kindergarteners and first graders of Crescent City Grade School toured the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District on Oct. 8. The annual visit was in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
CIFPD Chief Scott Dirks, assistant chief Tim Wessels, firefighter Josh Wichtner, and his son, Zack, showed students the equipment on the fire trucks and explained how they work. The students got to do a walk-through of a fire engine, plus the fire house. Chief coordinator for EMTs, Tim McClain, along with his wife, Kari, also of the Crescent-Iroquois EMS, explained the ambulance equipment and gave a walk-through of the vehicle.
Heather Johnson's kindergarten students who took part were Brantley Ritzma, Arianna Ulitzsch, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Rosalie Cote, Ryder Mathews and Kyle Hendershot. First grade students of Stephanie Rippe who took part were Henry Schunke, Ava Grabow, Henry Bull, Westin Krump, Kaleb Hendershot and Elizabeth Cahoe.
Each student received a bag of goodies from the fire department, which included a water bottle, hat, coloring book, puzzle and pencil, plus a bag with a coloring book from the Crescent-Iroquois EMS.