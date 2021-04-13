After 24 years with the department, Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum is stepping down.
Ketchum told the Watseka City Council public safety committee meeting April 13 that he will be stepping down as of June 30.
“I have decided it is time for me to retire from the fire department,” he said. “I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished there. Danny Adams brought me on many years ago. I wanted to help my community. I feel like I’ve accomplished that. I’ve helped the fire department grow even further after what Chief (Dave) Mayotte did for the department.”
He said once a new chief is appointment “I’m not going to turn my back and just walk away,” he said. “I’ve told all my officers that whoever gets the position or other officer duties they have, if they have questions they are more than welcome to call me. I’ll talk them through things, show them where things are, whatever I can do to help make that transition as easy as possible.”
Ketchum said in the past, the mayor choses someone to appoint. The council then votes on that appointment.
Several of the aldermen praised Ketchum for the work he did.
Ketchum said there are some very well-trained firefighters on the department and it is a good group to work with. “They can pick it up and take it every further than I have,” he said.
Ketchum also proposed, and the committee agreed to recommend to the full council, raises for the firefighters.
He said the firefighters have not had raises for several years.
“As it stands right now, what they receive for a meeting is a $12 stipend. For a call, for the first hour they receive $14 an hour. After that first hour they receive $10 an hour,” he said.
Ketchum said he put together some information from the last three budget years.
“This is the number of hours for meeting times, first calls and the extra times. That goes back to 2021, 2019-20 and 2018-19 budget years.”
Each of those years, he said, the budget allowed for $35,000 for payroll. “This year was the most we have spent of those three budget years and we were under it by just shy of $7,000. In the other years we were under it by over $13,000.”
Ketchum said to simplify things, he would like to make the pay the same across the board and he gave the aldermen two options: either $15 or $17 for a meeting, $15 or $17 per hour for the first hour of a fire call and $15 or $17 per hour for the hours after that for a fire call.
He said in the 2020-021 budget year, even if they moved to $15 per hour “we still would have been under budget by $1,045. If we had gone to $17 we would have been over by $2,900.
“I understand with wages are hit or miss. The years we have floods, all bets are off. The manhours are so extensive we are going to be over budget anyway.”
For the 2019-20 budget year, at $15 an hour they would have been under budget by $8,400 and at $17 under budget by $5,400.
“So I’m not asking for a wage budget increase,” he said, noting that he would like to see the wage increase happen. In doing so, Ketchum said, it could help with recruiting. The department is having difficulty recruiting and retaining firefighters.
“This, I think, could help,” he said. “Just a little bit extra to try to help.”
Alderman Mark Garfield said as director of the auxiliary police he understands “what time is going through.
“These guys don’t do it for the money. They do it for a sense of service. They should be compensated decently. I have the same issue trying to get people on the auxiliary and once they see the little bit they do get it does push them away. That being said, I don’t have a problem going to $17 an hour. I think it would be well worth it.”
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said it should be done on a yearly basis for both the firefighters and auxiliary police. “I’m for $18 per hour across the board,” he said.
Ketchum said in the past a wage increase has been taken to the firefighters and they have turned it down asking that the money be put into equipment.
Cahoe said the firefighters use their own gas to get to a call and their own insurance. “It’s skin off their back if they get hurt at a fire and have to take a day or two off.”
He moved for $18 per hour for both departments. Alderman Brandon Barragree said he did not think it would be a problem with the budget if the increase happened. The committee recommended the increase to the full council with all voting yes, except Garfield, who abstained because it involved the auxiliary police.