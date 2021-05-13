ILLINOIS — Rick and Dawn Merkle of Cissna Park, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kathryn Merkle to Chad Allen, son of Keith and Barbara Allen of East Lynn.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday December 12, 2020. The wedding was at the East Lynn Community Fellowship Church and was attended by the parents and siblings of the bride and groom. Gordan Allen, brother of the groom, officiated the wedding.
The bride wore an ivory mid length satin dress and borrowed her older sister’s veil while the groom and his brothers wore navy tuxes. The ceremony was followed by the Mother and Son dance with dinner and dessert served in the church basement. The basement was beautifully decorated by the bride’s neighbors of Fountain Creek Township.
On Saturday January 16, 2021 a public wedding ceremony was conducted at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth, with John Smiley officiating the ceremony.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by Bethany Merkle as maid of honor with Emily Davison, Monica Merkle, Sarah Bennett, Brooke Allen, and Lauren Allen as bridesmaids. The best men were Gordon Allen and Dan Allen with Chris Inman, Tony Sapochetti, Gabe Allen, and Charles Davison as groomsmen.
The bride wore an ivory satin fit and flare dress with a cathedral length veil, the bridesmaids wore varying styles of floor length dusty blue dresses, while the groom and groomsmen wore navy tuxes.
A reception followed the ceremony at The Walton Centre in Fairbury.
In January the bride and groom honeymooned in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and now reside in Hoopeston, Illinois.