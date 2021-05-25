The Watseka Area Food Pantry staff suggest donations of laundry detergent, kleenex and toilet paper for June. This is just a suggestion – other donations of supplies and food will be accepted as long at the food hasn't passed its use-by date and is in undamaged containers.
Other items you may want to consider donating are: canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, cake and/or brownie mixes, rice, instant potatoes, cereal, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti sauce and pasta, any kind of beans, macaroni and cheese, boxed potato/dessert/side-dish mixes, soups of all kinds, cleaning products such as cleansers, dish soap, hand and body soap, bleach, fabric softener, and disinfects; toothpaste, toilet paper; paper towels, napkins, plates; and other personal hygiene items such as deodorant, powder, etc.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry, which is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 South Fourth, can be reached at 815-432-0122. This is the number to call if you want to donate but would like to know what the pantry is in need of, if you plan to bring donations in (so assistance can be arranged in unloading) or if an individual or family is in need of items from the pantry. If there is a need for items from the pantry, you must call the above-listed number between 9-11 a.m. the day you'd like to pick up the items. Up to eight clients can be served each day and those who receive items must wait at least eight weeks between visits.
The pantry can be accessed by using the alleyway (under the canopy) on the south side of the church and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.