Iroquois Special Education Association will soon destroy some records, according to a news release from the association.
All temporary records of past special education students, who graduated in May of 2016 or have a birthdate of June 1, 1997 will be destroyed.
All records prior to these dates have already been destroyed. People may claim these records by contacting the office staff at (815) 683-2662. All records must be claimed before June 25. After June 25, 2021, the records will be destroyed. All permanent records at the student’s home school district will not be affected.