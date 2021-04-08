IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Iroquois Special Education Association will host meetings to discuss 2021-22 plans for providing special education services to district students with disabilities who attend private school and home school, according to information from the association. Please call 815-683-2662 to make an appointment. Appointment times will be given during your school district’s time slot.
The appointments will be for April 28 at the following times: Cissna Park, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.; Donovan, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; Milford, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; Iroquois West, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Watseka Unit 9, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Crescent City, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who is a parent of home-schooled students who have been or may be identified with students who have been or may be identified with a disability and resides within the boundaries of any of these districts are urged to attend.
Iroquois County parents wanting more information may call Nicole Bullington at (815) 683-2662.