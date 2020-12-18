Iroquois County was one of 50 counties in Illinois receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine this week.
The vaccine has been administered to more than 200 healthcare workers at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, doctors offices and ambulance services, said Dee Ann Schippert, Iroquois County Public Health Department Administrator.
The vaccine arrived in Iroquois County at 3 p.m. Wednesday and by 10:30 a.m. Friday all of the doses had been administered following the state vaccination plan. The Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is administered in two doses three weeks apart.
Schippert said the health department and hospital staffs have worked well together to get the vaccines administered correctly and on time.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently gave the emergency use authorization for the vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control then activated the strategic national stockpile and began allocating the vaccines throughout the country. Dosage amounts were determined by morbidity and mortality rates, Schpipert said, both of the states and of the counties in those states. Only 50 counties in Illinois were allocatted the vaccine this week, with the other counties receiving vaccine dosages in the coming days.
Schippert said the vaccine was sent from the strategic national stockpile to Illinois’s regional coordinating areas and then allocated to counties from that site.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at -80 degrees Celsius. Once it has begun thawing it must be administered within five days. Once it is completely thawed it must be administered within six hours.
Schippert said Eric Ceci, county emergency preparedness coordinator, has worked long hours on the county’s mass distribution plan. Schippert said the preparation for administering the vaccine goes beyond just getting the vaccine itself, but also the equipment needed to administer it as well as coordinating law enforcement to help transport it from location to location and contacting local healthcare workers to see how many doses would be needed in each office.
Once the vaccine was picked up by Schippert and Ceci from the regional coordination site they were escorted by law enforcement to Iroquois County with the vaccine. A transfer of custody was given from the health department to Iroqouis Memorial Hospital and the vaccination process began, she said.
Schippert said IMH staff, including Michelle Fairley, RN, Sherry Garrelts, Rn and Lori Yates, environmental science manager, worked diliegently to get the healthcare workers vaccinated.
Schippert said as more Pfizer-BioNTech, and other, vaccines are received there will be more people vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health vaccination plan, found at
https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan, outlines the CDC guidance on the vaccine. Schippert said Iroquois County will be following those guidelines. For example, once all health care personnel who want to be vaccinated are, the next priority groups (as of Dec. 18) are the residents of long term care facilities and first responders.
Schippert said there are some guidelines that could change at the federal and state levels, and the county will act accordingly should those occur.
The IDPH has also put together a fact sheet about the vaccine, which can be found at https://www.cvdvaccine.com/. Schippert encourages people to read the fact sheet. There are some people who should not take the vaccine, including those who have any allergies, have a fever, have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects their immune system, are pregnant or plant to become pregnant, are breastfeeding or who hve received another COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the IDPH site, the ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are mRNA,
lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2
[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-
phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium
phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.
This vaccine cannot be administered to anyone under the age of 16. It is a vaccine that is given as an injection into the muscle.
Schippert said it is expected that another vaccine from Moderno will receive the USFDA emergency use authorization soon and doses of that vaccine could be delivered to Iroquois County soon after that authorization is given. That vaccine can be kept in a vaccine refrigerator for 30 days, she said. If the emergency use authorization comes this weekend, the Moderno vaccine could arrive locally as soon as mid-week next week.
Even as the vaccines are distributed and administered, it wil be still be a few months before the general public is able to be vaccinated, she said.
Schippert said she is proud of her staff and of all those involved in the process of getting the vaccine administered following the CDC guidelines. Those involved, she said, have worked long hours on the vaccination process as well as continuing to work on the other duties of their jobs.