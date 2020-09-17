Watseka — Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced that the winners of the 2020 Auxiliary Scholarships are: Tayler Fairley, Jenna Lemenager, Cassandra Brandenburg, and Brandon Olson, according to information from the hospital.
Tayler Fairley is the daughter of Ty and Michelle Fairley. She is attending Indiana State University, where she is studying to get her BSN in nursing.
Jenna Lemenager is the daughter of Dean and Andrea Lemenager. She is attending Illinois State University, where she is studying MS in family and consumer sciences and dietetic internship.
Cassandra Brandenburg is married to Travis Brandenburg and is attending St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing.
Brandon Olson is the son of Mark and Lynne Olson. He is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; School of Pharmacy.
The scholarships are awarded to students who reside within the IMH service area and can provide documentation that they have been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program. Allied Health Programs include a wide-range of professions including, but not limited to: doctor of
medicine, registered or licensed practical nurse, physical, occupational or speech therapist, pharmacist, athletic trainer, and laboratory or x-ray technician. Consideration is also given to students who are currently enrolled in an Allied Health Program and are in good standing with their
college or university and are earning passing grades.
The Iroquois Hospital Women’s Auxiliary was organized on September 13, 1949, with 43 charter members from the communities served by the Iroquois Hospital.
This auxiliary was formed with the approval of the Board of Trustees, the administrator of the Iroquois Hospital, and under the guidance of the Lake View Hospital Auxiliary in Danville.
Memberships in the Illinois Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association were acquired immediately and active participation on both district and state levels began. The Auxiliary remains an active member in the Illinois Hospital Association.
In May 1971, the name of the Auxiliary was changed to Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary to comply with the official change in the name of the Hospital.
Over the years the Auxiliary has donated over $850,000 that has been used to purchase equipment, furnishings for the Hospital and Resident Home, and for financial pledges towards construction projects.
There are presently 118 members of the IMH Auxiliary. The current board members are LouWonna Snodgrass, president; Rhonda Pence, first vice president; Mary Ann Kiefer, second vice president; Brenna Johnson, treasurer; and Cheryl Geiger, secretary.
