Roger Anderson, a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corps, was recently honored for his service in the 5th Army Air Corps in the Pacific campaign against Imperial Japan, according to information from Hospice.
Anderson was the recipient of a Certificate of Appreciation and lapel pin as part of a “We Honor Veterans” program conducted by Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Anderson flew 48 bombing missions, initially as a ball turret gunner but later as a waist gunner in the B-24 bomber.It was his job and that of all B-24 gunners to defend against Japanese zero fighter aircraft sent up to intercept the bomber formations.
He was drafted when he only 17 years old but he was not inducted until after his 18th birthday. He went to aerial gunnery school in Laredo, Texas. Schooling included training flights,parachuting, emergency procedures and survival training.
In the summer of 1944 he was assigned to the 5th Air Force, 19th Squadron, 22nd Bombardment Group. He left San Francisco knowing that the 22nd Bombardment Group would be part of the effort to retake islands held by Japan in order to ultimately establish airfields close to Japan; close enough to launch air strikes and invasion forces against Japan.
From the initial deployment to Australia, over a period of 17 months the 22nd Bombardment Group found itself in New Guinea, Owi Island, Schouten Island, Leyte, the Palau Islands and Clark Field in the Philippines. Due to the great distances to be covered in Pacific theatre his bombing missions were often lengthy,with the longest being over 20 hours.Some of the airfields utilized by the 22nd Bombardment Group were first hacked out with machetes and constructed by hand. Sometimes they were even on islands that still held Japanese soldiers who would make surprise attacks on the airfields. Food was canned or dehydrated and chlorine was always added to the water. Typhus and malaria were common and would sicken men to the point of being sent back home to recover. In New Guinea there were even cannibals to contend with.
Anderson participated in many 22nd Bomb Group, Dulcemus “Red Raiders” reunions with his fellow squadron mates. This included the final and 66th anniversary gathering of their service together in the South Pacific.
Anderson’s response when asked if he had any advice for young people today was, “Stick up for this country, there is no other place in the world with the freedoms we have”.