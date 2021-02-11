IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, has announced it will be open by appointment only until further notice. Appointments for research, information and such can be made by calling 815-432-3730. The hours for appointments are the same as general business hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those wanting information can also send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Members of the ICGS plan to keep the Facebook page updated.
The March program (originally scheduled for March 2020 and rescheduled for March 2021) has again been canceled. According to an ICGS spokesperson, “Scottish Clans and Castles” is being canceled at this time but it is hoped to be able to have the program later in the year. The rescheduling, of course, will be dependent upon the pandemic. Those who pre-registered for the program will be contacted by an ICGS member in the near future with further information.