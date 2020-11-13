The Iroquois County Youth Center conducted its first-ever Patriotism Program.
The program began at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the youth center building.
The youth center, which is run by Michael Johnson and his wife, both retired U.S. Army nurses, is located at 114 N. Third Street in Watseka and is open from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The program came to fruition after Johnson noticed a lack of knowledge about patriotism and what it means to this country in today's youth.
"We saw a need for the middle schoolers and other young kids to learn about the historical documents that we have in the country, what the flag means or what the veterans are about," Johnson said. "They may hear the word veteran and know they get a day off of school, but other than that, they don't really know. So, we wanted to bring this stuff forward to them and show them what it all means."
The youth center received a grant from the Mary Helen Roberts Trust to purchase historical documents, some flags and framing. The Mary Helen Roberts Trust was implemented to promote patriotism, volunteerism, and veteran's causes.
"We also partnered with another non-for-profit called the Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars to help put this together," he said.
The program aims to educate the students on United States historical documents, what the American flag means, Illinois history, and what military veterans are and what they do. During the program, a Zoom meeting took place between the youth center and local veteran, Chad McGinnis as well as local state representative, Tom Bennett.
Aside from the program, the youth center also hosts weekly Zoom meetings for local veterans to meet and discuss their time in the military. They also host a veteran's pool night on the first Tuesday of every month.
"We feel as though it's a way for veterans to talk to other veterans about shared experiences and that sort of thing," Johnson said.
The Iroquois County Youth Center currently averages about eight students a day and has complied with the county health department's guidelines to create a safe environment for the kids.