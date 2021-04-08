IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Free developmental screening is being offered to families with children three to five in Iroquois County, according to information provided.
Children three to five years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. Free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Children attending spring screenings will be given the first opportunity for PREP preschool. Appointments are necessary to make sure all students move through the screening in a timely manner.
Screenings for Iroquois County Unit #9 children ages 3-5 will be from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. April 23. They will be at the Unit #9 District Office. Call the Nettie Davis School at 815-432-2112 to make an appointment.
Screenings for children ages 3-5 living in the Iroquois West School District will be from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. May 7. They will be at the Gilman United Methodist Church. Call the Danforth Elementary School at 815-269-2230 to make an appointment for either of these screenings.
To make an appointment for any of the screenings people may also call Iroquois Special Education Association from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Due to COVID protocol, masks will be required by everyone attending the screening and toys will not be provided in the waiting area. It is requested that only the child and one adult attend the screening. If you are unable to make the screening in your school district, you can schedule one in another district. Preschool screening is a service of the Iroquois County Public Health Department, Iroquois Special Education Association, and the local school district.