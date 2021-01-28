The staff of the Iroquois County Public Health Department and Iroquois Memorial Hospital have been working diligently to schedule and distribute COVID-19 vaccine allotted from the State of Illinois to eligible Iroquois County residents. ICPHD is provided a limited number of vaccines in each allocation received. When vaccine is received our staff works quickly to arrange a clinic and notify the public of availability.
Unfortunately, with a limited supply, we cannot vaccinate every resident qualifying in Phase 1b immediately.
An estimated 3.2 million Illinois residents are in Phase 1b of the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan. In Iroquois County alone, there are an estimated 7,000 people over the age of 65 and numerous additional individuals who are eligible for vaccine in Phase 1b. With an average of only 250 — 300 doses available per clinic, many people will be disappointed that they have to wait for vaccine. Until the vaccine supply increases, vaccination appointments will be filled quickly. We ask that people be patient. It will take many weeks, possibly months, before everyone in Phase 1b will be able to get an appointment for the vaccine. Our staff would love nothing more than to provide vaccine to every Iroquois County resident that wanted it immediately but that is simply not possible at this time. Please reference the chart at the bottom of the linked webpage for eligible populations in each phase of the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan.
Individuals have inquired about a wait list or online scheduling for available COVID-19 vaccine. With thousands of Iroquois County residents wishing to receive the vaccine, our staff cannot call every individual waiting. There are many factors that flaw a wait list system for vaccine distribution. Residents on a call list may miss the initial call and become angry that all appointment were filled by the time they return the call. After receiving a call, individuals would likely notify their friends and family of availability, who would likely call us to schedule an appointment. This would prevent ICPHD staff from being able to access outgoing phone lines to notify those on the list. ICPHD does not want to mislead our community with a waitlist for appointments that
may not be obtainable for weeks or even months. A wait list may initially pacify individuals but could lead to disappointment as people would continually call to inquire where they are at on a waitlist.
When vaccine is available, ICPHD will notify the public with a press release issued to all area news outlets, including local radio stations and newspapers. We are aware that many newspapers are not published before appointment times will be filled. We will also notify the public on our Facebook page and website: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/.
Please note that press releases will occur after vaccine is received and will be issued at approximately 11:00 AM on days that we will be scheduling appointments. This will provide those who work, and are unable to access radio or their phones during working hours, an opportunity to call during their lunch breaks. After a press release has been issued our staff will immediately be scheduling appointments by phone. Individuals who call or send messages to us through Facebook prior to the press release will not receive advance notice of vaccine availability. ICPHD has added 10 new phone lines in the past 2 months and have increased the number of staff answering phones in an attempt to address increased call volume. If you are unable to reach a staff member please call at a later time.
To avoid miscommunication, you will not be able to leave a message asking for a return call. When all appointments for available vaccine have been filled, ICPHD will issue a second press release notifying the public.
We understand that this a frustrating time for many of you wishing to receive the vaccine either for yourself or a loved one. Our team is working tirelessly to provide vaccine to our community as quickly and efficiently as possible. Again, we thank you for your patience as we await enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.