COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police report Wendall Trumps, 32, Bluffton, Indiana, turned himself in Oct. 3 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of expired registration. Trumps posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Eric Gregory of Thawville Oct. 4. According to police reports, Gregory was charged with disorderly conduct. Gregory was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michael Birch Oct. 5. According to police reports, Birch was observed driving by sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff’s deputies knew Birch to have a revoked license. He was charged with driving while license revoked. Birch was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he was later released on an I-bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Misty Janssen Oct. 6. According to police reports, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Janssen’s vehicle. A probably cause search was conducted on that vehicle. During the search, deputies located a controlled substance. Janssen was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and later released on an I-bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a car versus deer on Oct. 5. According to police reports, Darrel Clatterbuck was driving west on County Road 2000 North near 2230 East when a deer entered the roadway. Clatterbuck was unable to avoid colliding with the deer causing damage to his 2014 Chevy Silverado. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in Iroquois on Oct. 5. According to police reports, the driver of unit 1, Izaak Matthews, was eastbound on Lincoln Avenue in Iroquois. Matthews stopped at the intersection, however had to move forward past the stop sign due to his view being obstructed by another vehicle. Matthews then observed another vehicle coming south on Main Street. Matthews attempted to avoid collision with that vehicle by backing up. however backed into Unit 2 being driven by Thomas Freehill. Matthews said hew as unable to see Freehill behind him due to the sun. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.