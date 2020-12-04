Some Iroquois County officials were sworn in Dec. 1.
States Attorney Jim Devine, Circuit Clerk Lisa Hines, Coroner Bill Cheatum and Clerk and Recorder Breein Suver were sworn in by Judge Michael Sabol Tuesday.
Devine, Hines and Cheatum were all incumbents and re-elected in the November election. Suver began as county clerk and record in September, taking over the position from Lisa Fancher, who retired at that time. Suver was then elected in the November election.
The Iroquois County Board will meet in an organizational session at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the county Administrative Center.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed at this meeting. The meeting can also be attended via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84183441937?pwd=ems2eXdmMGtBVmRQbENZOFRWcHlBQT09Meeting ID: 841 8344 1937Passcode: 310392.
Suver will give the oath of office to new board members at that time.
The meeting will also include election of the chairman and vice chairman of the board. Board members will be assigned to committees and chairmen and vice chairmen of those committees will also be designated, according to the agenda.