Iroquois County Coroner William M. Cheatum has released the toxicology results of a man who died at the Iroquois County Jail Aug. 26.
“Autopsy results on Andre J. Maiden, who died on August 26, 2020, at the Iroquois County Jail, are completed,” reads the press release issued the afternoon of Sept. 29.
“Toxicology results indicated that Mr. Maiden’s death was due to an overdose of fentanyl and heroin.
“The investigation is still ongoing by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Corrections.”
Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston was found by sheriff’s deputies to be unresponsive in the jail and was later pronounced dead, police said at the time.
A second inmate, Jason Fancher, 47, Milford, was found by sheriff’s deputies to be unresponsive in the jail Aug. 25 and taken to an area hospital. He died at the hospital Aug. 27.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 3, is investigating both deaths. The latest information from that agency is that they are still investigating the deaths and have no information to report at this time.