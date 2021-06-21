The 2021 Iroquois County Agricultural and Livestock Fair will be July 13-18.
4-H Food Judging begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the Food Auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday is also livestock move-in day with the Section FFA shows beginning at 4 p.m. The official Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Presentation of Clubs and will be followed by the Queen and the first ever Little Miss Contest. Rounding out the evening will be a Fireworks display.
uly 14 is a full day of 4-H Livestock Judging beginning at 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Junior and Open Project showing of Agricultural, Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division will begin. The 4-H Cat show is at 2 p.m. Evening entertainment will be a Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. with the Talent Show rounding out the evening at 8 p.m.
On tap for Thursday July 15 will be the Junior Department livestock shows in the barns at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., General 4-H Projects will begin showing. 4-H Dog Obedience will be at 3 p.m. The annual ever popular Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16 will start with the Draft Horse Show at 8:00 am. General 4-H Projects judging by clubs and the Master Showman Contest begin at 9 a.m. The Draft Horse Hitches starts at 11 a.m.
The new day and time for the Livestock Sale is at 1 p.m. on Friday. The 4-H Style show is at 4 p.m. along with the Open Style Show following at 5:30 pm. Evening entertainment will consist of the Latting Rodeo at 7 p.m. Teen Dance will also be held in the 4-H Center from 8 – 11 p.m.
July 17 features Open Show Livestock contests in the barns beginning at 8 a.m. The Annual Tractor Drive begin at 8 a.m. A new event, the Illiana Remote Control Truck and Tractor Pull will begin at 11 a.m. The Costume Goat Show is at 3 p.m. followed by the 4-H Dog Agility at 4:30 p.m. Jason Pritchett, a top 5 Finalist on America’s Got Talent, takes the stage at 8 p.m. for the evening entertainment.
There will be free admission to the fair July 18. The Open Horse show begins at 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. there will be an All-Faith Church Service with A Natural High. At 11 a.m. the Grill Master Cook Off Contest begins. The afternoon Tractor Pull begins at 12:30 p.m. The Costume Sheep Lead class is at 1 p.m. The ITPA Tractor Pull finishes off the 2021 Fair beginning at 6 p.m.
Daily Activities consist of the Open & Junior Exhibit Building opening at noon and closing at 9 p.m. The Commercial Buildings open also open at noon but close at 8 p.m. Mahlah, the Comfort Dog, will be greeting visitors at Happy Jack’s Gazebo on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. Wood carving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings will occur daily at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Swyear Amusements will be on the Midway. A new area called the “Kid’s Zone” will be located by the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the Swine barns. Daily activities there will consist of Touch a Vehicle, Wagon Basketball, Giant Tic Tac Toe and other daily events.
Entries for this year’s fair will close at 5 p.m. June 29. The Ffair is currently accepting entries at the Fair House on the corner just outside the fairground fence from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are also a limited number of Fair books that may currently be picked up at the Fair House.
On June 28 from noon until 8 p.m. and June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., office personnel will accept entries at the Fair Office on the Fairgrounds. The Fair Book is also posted online on the fair’s website www.iroquoiscofair.com.