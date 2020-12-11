The Iroquois County Board conducted its organizational meeting Monday, swearing in board members and electing a chairman and vice chairman.
The meeting was conducted in person at the Administrative Center with social distancing and masking. Those who could not be in attendance participated virtually.
The oath of office for the newly elected county board members was conducted for Chad McGinnis, Michael McTaggart, Barbara Offill, Ernest Curtis, David Penny, Thomas Lynch, Charles Alt, Kevin Bohlmann, Sherry Johnson and Kevin Coughenour. County Clerk Breein Suver conducted that oath of office.
The board members elected John Shure chairman of the board, with all voting in favor except for board member Leanne Duby who voted no. Shure had previously been the county chairman.
The board members elected Lyle Behrends vice chairman of the board, with all voting in favor. Behrends had previously been the county vice chairman.
Shure distributed the county board committee assignments.
Behrends will chair the management services committee, which will include Alt, Bohlmann, Johnson, Paul Ducat, John Zumwalt and Paul Bowers.
Offill will chair the health committee, which will include Roger Bard, Coughenour, Curtis, Duby, Lynch and Zumwalt.
The tax, planning and zoning committee will be chaired by Bard and include Zumwalt, Coughenour, Curtis, Duby, Offill and Lynch.
Behrends will chair the judicial and public safety committee, which will include Ducat, Bard, Donna Crow, Steve Huse, McGinnis and Penny.
McTaggart will chair the finance committee, which will include Alt, Bowers, Curtis, Huse, Johnson and Joe Young.
Young will chair the IT committee, which also includes McTaggart, Bowers, Huse and Shure.
Alt will chair the transportation and highway committee with Young, Crow, Ducat, Johnson, McGinnis and Zumwalt on the committee.
Shure will chair the policy and procedure committee, with Behrends, Alt, Bard, Offill, McTaggart and Young on the committee.
Shure will chair the negotiations committee, with Alt, Bowers, Ducat and Young rounding out the committee.