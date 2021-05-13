MARTIN, TENNESSEE – An Iroquois County, Illinois, student has been awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2021-22 academic year, according to Dr. James Mantooth, executive director, Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement, in a news release.
Jameson Cluver, of Watseka, son of Chad and Sherry Cluver, will be a freshman. He received the Voyager Scholarship.
UT Martin is a four-year university located in northwest Tennessee and is part of the University of Tennessee System. Additional information on scholarships and other types of financial assistance is available by contacting the UT Martin Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, 205 Hall-Moody Administration Building, Martin, TN, 38238, or by calling (731) 881-7040.