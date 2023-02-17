Plate

Photo contributed

To celebrate the formation of new ISP Troops, ISP worked with the Secretary of State’s Office to design new Troop license plates for squad units. The new plate design is the first update to ISP license plates since 1968 and is a salute to ISP’s heritage, fallen officers, and the citizens ISP protects.

SPRINGFIELD – On Jan. 1, the Illinois State Police (ISP) moved from 21 patrol Districts across the state to 11 patrol Troops, according to information from the state. Moving to troops enables more officers to be available to respond to calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This modernized patrol structure will allow ISP to better meet the needs of the public while combating a shortage of law enforcement officers seen across the country.

“This modernization enables ISP officers to more efficiently engage in areas of greatest need, with high crash or crime rates, and drug trafficking,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This model also puts ISP patrol on equal footing with other state patrols based on crime, population, and crash data analysis, rather than outdated habits or practices.”

