The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release.
The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state. Full-time online learning is acceptable.
Iroquois County Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.
There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are: applicants must be permanent Illinois residents, scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the state, students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2021-22 school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office or at https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.
Students must completed the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, Illinois, 60970 by March 15. Applications must be postmarked by this date.