SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim recently announced the agency is resuming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections for the fall of 2020.
According to information from the agency, Illinois EPA HHW collections provide residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover household products commonly found in homes at no cost. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, most of the spring 2020 events were postponed. Illinois EPA has scheduled six sites for the fall with additional events being scheduled for the spring of 2021. As with past events, all Illinois EPA HHW collections are contactless for the safety of participants. Additional safety tips are included below the schedule.
There will be a collection in Watseka Oct. 10. According to the information provided by the agency the site is yet to be determined. A date is also set at Kankakee Community College for Sept. 26. Other sites in the state include Sullivan, Belvidere, DuQuoin and Springfield.
“We are excited to resume our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program, assisting residents with disposing of old, unused chemicals and other potentially hazardous waste from their homes, and ensuring it will be disposed of in an environmentally-safe manner,” said Director Kim. “This program would not be possible without the support and cooperation of local Co-Sponsors.”
In addition to the fall schedule, Illinois EPA is announcing partnerships with several hub locations, where HHW collection events will be held once each year. Those hubs will then be supplemented with other more remote collection partners based on the need to adequately cover the State. Our HHW hub partners include the City of Springfield, the City of Effingham, Champaign County, Jackson County, and Peoria County. The City of Springfield will be the first hub partner hosting this fall, while the remaining partners have spring dates planned.
Residents participating in these events are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes. A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/acceptable-wastes.aspx.
One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the below scheduled Saturdays. The fall 2020 one-day collections are scheduled as follows: