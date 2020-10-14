The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Illinois 54 Illinois Central Railroad grade crossing in Onarga will be closed Oct. 19, according to information from IDOT.
Illinois 54 will be closed for approximately one week to allow the Illinois Central Railroad to perform repairs to their crossing. Illinois 54 will proceed as follows: Illinois 54 eastbound traffic will proceed north on Interstate 57 to U.S. 24 then east on U.S. 24 to U.S. 45 and south on U.S. 45 back to Illinois 54. Illinois 54 westbound traffic will proceed north on U.S. 45 to U.S. 24 then west on U.S. 24 to Interstate 57 and south on I-57 back to Illinois 54.
Motorists are urged to use caution and expect some delays while traveling the detour route. Motorists are asked to slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.