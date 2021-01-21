The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for qualifying Iroquois County residents, according to information from the department.
At this time, all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 26 have been filled. Staff will notify the public when more vaccine is available.
For those who have an appointment, the vaccination clinic will be at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Clients will be asked to enter through the emergency room doors located on the south side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Those who do not feel well the day of their appointment are asked to call ICPHD to reschedule.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois. Those who were unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic are asked to watch for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available.
As more vaccine is allocated ICPHD will communicate availability, along with when, where, and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/covid-19-corona-virus/.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. Information can be found at: http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq. For individual concerns regarding allergies or other medical conditions please consult your own medial provider.