As a service to area bakers, gardeners and such, the Iroquois County Historical Society has decided to again offer spots on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. These spots will be free of charge and offer local bakers and gardeners the chance to sell their extra goods. Items which can be sold are garden produce, baked goods such as jams, jellies and such; flowers, herbs and the like. No garage sale type items will be allowed.
Those who would like to set up on the grounds can just bring their items to the museum and set up. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. This is free – there is no charge. Vendors can be set up from 12 noon until 4 p.m. each Wednesday of the month through the harvest season (about the end of September).
Questions can be emailed to ichs221567@yahoo.com or a voicemail can be left by calling 815-432-2215. Since the museum isn't open to the public, someone checks voicemails and emails on a regular basis. Be sure to leave your name, contact number and question in your inquiry.
As a reminder, the ICHS will be selling hot dogs, chips and lemonade from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, after the parade. These items will be available in the Red Barn, located on the east side of the museum.